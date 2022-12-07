MBECA Hosts Blue Economy Climate Resilience Forum and Booth Fair

The Government of Belize through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation (MBECA) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize and Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), hosted the 2022 Blue Economy and Climate Resilience Forum and Blue Economy Fair on December 1 and December 2, 2022, respectively, at the Belize City Civic Center.

The forum and fair were deliverables under the GCF readiness project entitled “Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize.”

The forum was designed to achieve the following:

• Highlight opportunities within coastal and marine spaces to improve the lives of all, particularly for women, youth and indigenous people.

• Promote a basic understanding of the linkage between gender, climate change and Belize’s blue economy.

• Share information on professional and entrepreneurial opportunities within the blue economy (coastal zone and fisheries sector) of Belize.

The forum featured panel discussions and presentations from stakeholders that work within, utilize and benefit from Belize’s blue economy and coastal and marine resources.

The fair featured informational and entrepreneurial booths from government, non-governmental organizations, community-based organizations, associations, private sector, and entrepreneurs working and investing in Belize’s blue space and blue economy.

The Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation expresses its appreciation to everyone who made the events possible and to those who attended in person or tuned in online to learn more about Belize’s blue space and how to continue to pave a path forward towards climate resilience all while continuing to create more opportunities within the country’s blue space.

