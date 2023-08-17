Government weighs in on the 11th Amendment Bill; Leader of the Opposition feels attacked

During the recent sitting of the House of Representatives in the Capital City of Belmopan, the government introduced the 11th Amendment, which seeks to elevate the standard of members in the National Assembly. One feature of the bill is raising concerns with the Opposition in that it seeks to disqualify anyone from being an elected government member if convicted of a major crime and sentenced to over a year in Belize or the Commonwealth. Honorable Dr. Shyne Barrow, the Leader of the Opposition, was incarcerated in the United States for almost a decade and took this as a personal attack. The government, however, explained that it was not about Barrow’s situation but an attempt to set higher standards.

Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño explained that this bill needs to be reviewed, amended, or removed from the constitution. The constitution states that if you commit a crime in Belize or other Commonwealth nations like Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Australia, or Canada, you cannot run for an elected position in government,” said Briceño. The Prime Minister further explained that the exception would be if the conviction is outside of a Commonwealth country like Mexico or the United States, a person can still run for an electoral political seat in Belize.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Prime Minister Briceño stated that this piece of the constitution could be considered a level of discrimination. “So, we either fix it or remove it completely so anybody can run. Even if someone kills 50 persons, they could still be allowed to run to represent the people of Belize,” Briceño said. He added the discrepancy needs to be fixed. The People’s Constitution Commission will also have an opportunity to discuss the bill and suggest a new set of rules for the government to consider. Besides addressing the terms of imprisonment for actions such as violent crimes, the bill also touches on activities dealing with corruption and fraud, among others.

The Leader of the Opposition, Barrow, insisted that the bill weaponized the constitution to attack him. He said that such a bill, if it becomes law, will affect many Belizeans who, in the longer-successfully run, reform and change their lives. Barrow also asked the government that the people of this country should decide who is fit to represent them.

Barrow was sentenced to ten years in prison in June 2001 for his role in a 1999 Manhattan nightclub shooting in New York City in the United States. He was deported to Belize in 2009 upon his release.

The 11 Amendment Bill was placed on hold and not forwarded to the Senate. It is expected to be debated at this branch of the National Assembly before officially becoming law.

