Belizean Delegation Attends Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum in Jamaica

A Belizean delegation, led by Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports and Transport, is participating in the Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum (CSEF) 2023 in Kingston, Jamaica.

The CSEF is a clean energy event for the Caribbean Community aimed at facilitating high-level dialogue and identifying actions that can promote a shift to sustainable energy through increased use of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency applications, and energy management technologies.

The focus of the 2023 forum is sustainable energy production, delivery, and application within the transport sector. Through the e-Mobility Pilot Project, a national delegation of policymakers and technical leads is engaging Caribbean counterparts in knowledge exchange and learning.

Members of the delegation include representatives of the Department of Transport, the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and E-Governance, the Public Private Partnership Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, Belize City Council, Public Utilities Commission, the University of Belize, and UNDP Belize.

