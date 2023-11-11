Ministry of Agriculture Concludes Honey By-Products Workshop

On November 9, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise held a closing ceremony for the Honey By-Products Workshop hosted at the Central Farm Agro-Processing Center.

The workshop, held with the organizational support of the Cooperative Department, Sociedad Cooperativa Melitzaak of Felipe Carillo Puerto, Quintana Roo, and the Belize Marketing and Development Corporation (BMDC), had the participation of 30 persons. They learned to use propolis ─ a resin-like material made by bees ─ purple maguey, and bee venom, and made mosquito repellent. The workshop concluded with participants creating a range of innovative beauty and skin care products from honey, including a honey soap infused with coconut oil.

In his remarks, Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes and the participants’ enthusiasm. He noted that the workshop’s success was a testament to their collaborative spirit and commitment to enhancing the value of honey products and creating new opportunities in the honey industry. Minister Mai also acknowledged the support of the Cooperative Department, the participation of Sociedad Cooperativa Melitzaak and the sponsorship of the BMDC.

The minister distributed certificates of completion to the participants of the workshop.

The plans now are for the participants to use the training to create their own products for the Belize market and for further collaboration with the Mexican cooperative, which has been in existence for the past 20 years.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS