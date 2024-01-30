Cabinet Brief for January 25, 2024

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, met on 22nd January 2024.

• Cabinet received an update and review of the Boost program and pledged to continue the program under the Ministry of Human Development, Families, and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs. This program is an important pillar of Social Protection for our neediest Belizeans, including the elderly and persons with disabilities.

• Cabinet is closely monitoring the matter concerning the accusation of rape against a prominent attorney. The seriousness of such allegations demands a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure justice is served. Cabinet is especially concerned by the use of social media and media outlets directly connected to the accused to discredit the two women who made these accusations. Cabinet joins the calls to demand respect for victims of sexual assault or abuse.

• Cabinet welcomed the news that as of 25th January 2024, local plantation white sugar will start to be sold. Therefore, the price for plantation white sugar should return to the regular control price nationwide.

• On 20th January 2024, the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance signed Statutory Instrument No. 19 of 2024, which expands the list of public statutory bodies whose employees’ gratuities are exempt from taxes to include the employees of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital as well as the University of Belize.

• Cabinet gave its approval for the Belize Coast Guard to adopt the Belize Defence Force’s pension regulations. This will ensure that both security forces are provided with the same retirement benefit.

• Cabinet approved the amendment of Regulation 69:01(1) of the Belize and Belmopan Cities and Town Councils (Registration of Electors and Elections) Regulations, 2020; Chapters 85, 86 and 87 of the Subsidiary Laws of Belize, 2020; to allow members of the Belize National Coast Guard Service to be added to the categories of persons eligible by law to vote by proxy. Regulation 69:01(1) (d) was also amended to include the Commandant of the Belize National Coast Guard Service to be eligible to sign Form 15 of the Belize and Belmopan Cities and Town Councils (Registration of Electors and Elections) Regulations, 2020 Chapters 85, 86 and 87 of the Subsidiary Laws of Belize, 2020.

