Cabinet Brief for January 30, 2024

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, met on 30th January 2024.

• Cabinet gave its approval for amendments to the Private Security and Investigation Services (Control) Bill which was introduced at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. The amendments will empower the Firearms and Ammunition Board to issue firearms licenses to security companies and to issue instructions and guidelines to security companies in respect to the proper use and custody of firearms.

• Cabinet welcomed the news of the arrival of the first electric bus in Belize on 29th January, through the Electric Mobility Pilot Project, which will see two electric buses in Belize City and three electric buses on the national highway system. This initiative works towards universal access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy services, moving towards low-carbon transportation.

• Cabinet gave its approval for the National Sports Council to develop mechanisms to encourage sustainable financial support to uplift sports, aid athletes and maintain facilities that are being administered by the National Sports Council and to set up a Cabinet Sub-Committee to improve and enhance sporting in Belize.

• Cabinet approved the purchase of three fixed x-ray machines for the Northern and Southern Regional hospitals and the San Ignacio Community Hospital. These will replace nonfunctional x–ray machines at these facilities. X-ray machines are essential components to enhance clinical care at these facilities.

• The Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government provided Cabinet with an update on progress made regarding the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill. In November and December 2023, the Ministry of Labour, through the OSH Working Group, engaged in widespread consultations with stakeholders. That working group was comprised of representatives from the National Trade Union Congress of Belize, the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Belize Social Security Board, and relevant ministries. The proposed amendments were presented to Cabinet and approved.

Currently, the ministry is working with the Attorney General’s Ministry to create a new and comprehensive version of the bill. Upon approval by Cabinet, that new OSH Bill, with amendments, will be taken to the House of Representatives.

• Cabinet was apprised of the National Biometric Strategy and Action Plan to build a robust biometrics framework as the cornerstone of implementing the National ID System.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS