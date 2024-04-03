Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Prime Minister Announces New Portfolio Assignments

Press Release – Belmopan, April 3, 2024. The Cabinet, under the leadership of Hon. John Briceño, remains committed to strengthening government’s performance and to the service of the people of Belize.
After due consideration and consultation, Prime Minister Briceño announces the following changes to the current composition of Cabinet.

Hon. Andre Perez

The Prime Minister has invited Hon. Andre Perez to return as a Minister of Cabinet, with responsibility for the portfolios of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management. Minister Perez now assumes control of NEMO and the National Fire Service.

Prime Minister Briceño

Prime Minister Briceño is now the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Investment, Civil Aviation, and Immigration.

Hon. Alex Balona

Hon. Alex Balona has been appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise.

Hon. Marconi Leal

Hon. Marconi Leal has been appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing. Hon. Jorge Espat has been appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Investment.

Hon. Jorge Espat

These adjustments and assignments come on the heels of an overwhelming mandate at the polls, a reminder not only of the confidence and trust in this government, but also of the tremendous responsibility we have to the people of Belize.

