Cabinet Approves Workplace Safety Measures through OSH Bill Amendments

Press Release – Belmopan, February 15, 2024 – The Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government is pleased to announce that Cabinet has approved amendments to the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill.

The OSH Bill aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework dedicated to ensuring the safety and health of workers. Key objectives encompass delineating responsibilities for both workers and employers, superseding the Factories Act, Chapter 296 of the Substantive Laws of Belize, and instituting vital components such as the establishment of the National Occupational Safety and Health Authority and the Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate.

The OSH Bill was initially presented to Cabinet in January 2011 and subsequently referred to the Public Service, Labour, Industry, and Trade Committee of the House of Representatives in January 2014, the OSH Bill. Feedback from the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the National Trade Union Congress of Belize prompted a comprehensive review of the bill.

Throughout November and December 2023, the Ministry of Labour conducted extensive consultations and sensitisation meetings with diverse stakeholders in collaboration with the OSH Working Group of representatives from pertinent entities. This exhaustive process culminated in the submission of proposed amendments to Cabinet on January 30, 2023, which subsequently garnered approval. The Attorney General’s Ministry is currently preparing the revised bill. After this, the bill will be presented to the House of Representatives.

This legislative endeavour underscores the ministry’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare and safety of the workforce, underscoring its collective determination to nurture a conducive and secure working environment for all workers.

