Belize Celebrates National Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan

Press Release, Belmopan. August 3, 2025. The Government of Belize is proud to announce its official participation in the National Day celebration at Expo 2025 Osaka on Sunday, August 3, under the national theme “One Belize, One Purpose: Ecosystem for Life.”
National Day at the Expo marked a moment of cultural and diplomatic significance, and Belize delivered a vibrant and meaningful showcase of its heritage, development vision, and international partnerships.
The National Day program featured a formal flag-raising ceremony, an address by Prime Minister Briceño, and cultural performances highlighting Belize’s diverse ethnic tapestry, including Garifuna drumming, Maya dance, and Creole and Mestizo traditions, as well as presentations on trade, tourism, and sustainable development.
“Belize is honored to stand among the nations of the world at Expo 2025 Osaka,” said Prime Minister Briceño. “This is more than a celebration of our identity; it is a declaration of our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and meaningful global collaboration.”
Belize’s participation aligns with the Expo’s core theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” and echoes the country’s holistic approach to balancing environmental preservation with economic growth and cultural heritage.
The Belize Pavilion, a collaborative effort led by BELTRAIDE, the BTB, and the Blue Bond Unit, has received over 850,000 visitors to date and will remain open to the public until October 15, 2025. It offers interactive exhibits on investment opportunities, blue economy innovations, sustainable tourism, and Made in Belize products.
The Belizean Delegation, led by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, includes Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations; Hon. Devin Daly, Minister of State, Youth and Sports; Chief Executive Officers of the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, the Ministry of Finance, Investment, and Civil Aviation, along with representatives from BELTRAIDE and the National Institute of Culture and History.
The ceremony was streamed live on the Government of Belize’s Facebook page, allowing Belizeans at home and abroad to tune in.
