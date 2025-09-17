Thursday, September 18, 2025
Government

Belize Participates in WTO Public Forum

Share

Press Release, Belmopan, September 17, 2025. Belize joined Latin American and Caribbean counterparts at the World Trade Organization (WTO) Public Forum, where experiences on investment facilitation were shared under the leadership of H.E. Sofia Boza, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile, and H.E. Sung-yo Choi, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea.
Narda Garcia, Chief Executive Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministries of Investment and Civil Aviation, participated alongside Vice Ministers and Ambassadors Nicolás Lebed of the Republic of Ecuador, H.E. Matthew Wilson of the Republic of Barbados, and H.E. Manojd Hindori of the Republic of Suriname. Together, they sent a clear message: cooperation is essential to harness the benefits of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
FDI is recognized as a powerful driver of economic growth, innovation, and job creation in the region. To amplify these benefits, countries called for the establishment of a regional platform on investment facilitation to enable the exchange of best practices, strengthen institutional capacities, and maximize the impact of investments across Latin America and the Caribbean.
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) underscored its commitment to supporting regional cooperation in this area, signaling future opportunities to deepen partnerships and broaden participation.
Belize remains committed to working with regional and international partners to foster investment facilitation and advance shared prosperity through strengthened cooperation.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun