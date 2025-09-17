Belize Participates in WTO Public Forum

Press Release, Belmopan, September 17, 2025. Belize joined Latin American and Caribbean counterparts at the World Trade Organization (WTO) Public Forum, where experiences on investment facilitation were shared under the leadership of H.E. Sofia Boza, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile, and H.E. Sung-yo Choi, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea.

Narda Garcia, Chief Executive Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministries of Investment and Civil Aviation, participated alongside Vice Ministers and Ambassadors Nicolás Lebed of the Republic of Ecuador, H.E. Matthew Wilson of the Republic of Barbados, and H.E. Manojd Hindori of the Republic of Suriname. Together, they sent a clear message: cooperation is essential to harness the benefits of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

FDI is recognized as a powerful driver of economic growth, innovation, and job creation in the region. To amplify these benefits, countries called for the establishment of a regional platform on investment facilitation to enable the exchange of best practices, strengthen institutional capacities, and maximize the impact of investments across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) underscored its commitment to supporting regional cooperation in this area, signaling future opportunities to deepen partnerships and broaden participation.

Belize remains committed to working with regional and international partners to foster investment facilitation and advance shared prosperity through strengthened cooperation.