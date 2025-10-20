Cabinet Brief for October 20, 2025

The Cabinet met on 14th October 2025.

• Cabinet gave its support for the Government of Belize and Fortis Inc. of Canada having reached an agreement for the purchase of Fortis Inc.’s electricity sector assets in Belize. The Prime Minister, with the approval of Cabinet, will table a Bill that seeks parliamentary authorisation for the acquisition of the three hydropower plants owned and operated by Fortis Belize. The Bill would also authorize the acquisition of Fortis’s 33.3% shareholding in the Belize Electricity Limited (BEL).

• Cabinet took note of the developments with Belize’s upcoming Fourth Trade Policy Review (TRP) before the World Trade Organization (WTO) scheduled for May 2026, including the objectives, scope, and requirements of the process to be ready to defend Belize’s policy position.

• Cabinet approved the extension of the tax exemptions granted to Belize Sugar Industries Limited (BSI) and Belize Cogeneration Energy Limited (BELCOGEN) under the Sugar Industry and Cogeneration Project Act of 2012.

• Cabinet gave its approval for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, with the support of the Attorney General’s Ministry, to finalise negotiations on a Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States of America and prepare the finalized agreement. Following approval by Cabinet and execution, the agreement will be sent to the Senate for ratification.

• Cabinet approved funding to electrify primary schools in the villages of San Carlos and Indian Church in the Orange Walk District.

• Belize acceded to five copyright-related treaties administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO): the International Convention for the Protection of Performers, Producers of Phonograms and Broadcasting Organizations; the World Intellectual Property Office Copyright Treaty; the World Intellectual Property Office Performances and Phonograms Treaty; the Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances; and the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to the Published Works for Persons Who are Blind, Visually impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled. To this end, Cabinet directed that the process to revise Belize’s domestic copyright legislation begin so that it fully incorporates the obligations of the treaties.

• Cabinet gave its approval for amendments to be made to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 230, to clarify the scope of the Dealer’s General Licence for motorcycles and motor vehicle repairs, to separate licensing regime for motorcycle dealers with corresponding fees, and to harmonize penalties for offences under the Dealer’s General Licence to ensure fairness and enforceability.

• Cabinet gave its approval for Belize to host a Regional Intellectual Property Workshop in March of 2026. The event will focus on the promotion of international IP treaties and the strengthening of IP frameworks for CARIFORUM/EU and UK Economic Partnership Agreements.

• Approval was granted by Cabinet for the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to declare that an emergency situation has arisen beyond the reasonable control of Belize in relation to generation services and, as such, approved the procurement of 80 megawatts of solar generation as well as the project proposed by Energy Transfer for the approximate generation of 50 megawatts of power using natural gas Ethane.

• Cabinet approved $2 million to undertake the rehabilitation of the Belize City and Belmopan Bus Terminals.

• With a view to incentivize a green transition to more energy-efficient and cost-effective electric and hybrid electric vehicles, Cabinet approved the reduction of import duties on EVs and HEVs to 10 percent.

• Finally, Cabinet encourages all Belizeans, as this is the peak of the hurricane season, to remain vigilant and prepared.