Belize Moves Toward National DNA Database with Cabinet’s Approval

The Belize Cabinet has approved the introduction of a landmark Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Bill aimed at establishing a national DNA database to strengthen criminal investigations and prosecutions across the country. The approval was granted during a Cabinet meeting in Belmopan on October 1, 2025, as part of the government’s continued efforts to modernize the justice system.

The proposed legislation provides a comprehensive legal framework for the collection, storage, and use of DNA samples in criminal investigations, including cases involving missing persons and unidentified human remains. It sets clear rules to safeguard individuals’ privacy, bodily integrity, and human rights while promoting accurate and timely justice. The bill will also regulate the management, retention, and destruction of DNA samples and establish an oversight body to ensure ethical compliance.

This development follows a series of consultations held earlier in 2025, during which key stakeholders, including forensic experts, legal officials, and representatives from civil society, reviewed the draft legislation. The National Forensic Science Service (NFSS), led by Executive Director Gian Cho, spearheaded these efforts with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). During an earlier workshop, Cho explained, “The main thing that it seeks to do is to establish a national DNA database… We don’t have a DNA database yet for Belize,” highlighting the transformative potential of the legislation within the justice sector.

Amilin Mendez, UNDP representative, echoed this optimism, saying, “The draft bill will be transformative for Belizeans overall… If you have a matter on hand, if you are the victim, you would be able to get justice in a more timely manner. If you’re suspected of a crime and your DNA does not match, you would not have to be on remand,” underlining the bill’s potential to expedite judicial processes and protect the innocent.

Once passed, the DNA Bill is expected to provide Belize with modern forensic tools that will enhance the credibility of investigations and improve public confidence in the justice system. With the Cabinet’s endorsement secured, the bill now advances to the National Assembly for debate and passage into law before the end of the year, marking a significant step toward scientific advancement in Belize’s legal framework.