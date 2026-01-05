Statement on the Situation in Venezuela

Monday, January 5, 2026
Press Release, Belmopan, January 5, 2026. Over the last four months, the Government of Belize has been monitoring closely and has consistently expressed its concern about the buildup of military assets in the southern Caribbean. Early on Saturday morning, January 3, 2026, military operations were carried out in Venezuela resulting in the removal of the President.
Belize aligns itself with the statement issued by the Bureau of CARICOM Heads of Government on January 3, 2026. Belize will continue to engage with CARICOM and other states in the hemisphere on the implications for the region.
Belize has always been, and remains, committed to the principles of international law and the UN Charter, which we believe are fundamental to the maintenance of international peace and security.
We call on all parties to exercise restraint, to respect international law, and to engage in a constructive dialogue to resolve the crisis in Venezuela within the framework of international law.
Belize and Venezuela have historically shared friendly and cooperative bilateral relations and, as such, we would like to see a return to constitutional order as soon as possible. Respect for the Venezuelan constitution and the will of the people of Venezuela should guide future actions.
Belize reiterates its commitment to our region as a Zone of Peace.
The Government also assures that all Belizean students studying in Venezuela are currently safe in Belize.

