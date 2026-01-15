Belize to Install Biometric Data-Sharing Programme at Ports of Entry

Belize took a significant step toward strengthening national security and border management on January 12th after partnering with the United States to launch a Biometric Data Sharing Programme (BDSP). The initiative will introduce fingerprint and facial recognition scanners at the country’s key ports of entry to enhance border security and improve migration management.

An official launch ceremony was held, attended by U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Katharine Beamer, the Honorable Kareem Musa, Minister of Immigration, Governance and Labour, and Honourable Oscar Mira, Minister of Home Affairs, along with other government officials and guests. During the ceremony, it was noted that the system will help law enforcement more effectively identify potential threats and make travel smoother and safer for both Belizeans and visitors.

Minister Mira welcomed the collaboration with the United States, noting that the programme was implemented for US$250,000. “These tools will ensure that those who wish to do harm have fewer places to hide,” he said.

Minister Musa described the BDSP as timely, particularly as Belize continues to record increased visitor arrivals during the peak tourism season. “This will give our immigration officers real-time access to crucial data, allowing them to make faster decisions and conduct more accurate verifications,” Musa said. He added that the system strengthens national security and enhances Belize’s ability to detect suspicious travel activity. The upgrade forms part of improvements to Belize’s Migration Information Data System, adding additional layers of verification at ports of entry.

Chargé d’Affaires Beamer emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating that the BDSP is part of a broader framework of cooperation between Belize and the United States to address shared challenges, including transnational crime, narcotics trafficking, and irregular migration. She added that the handover of equipment marks a transition from planning to implementation and builds on decades of bilateral collaboration.

Belize has already implemented enhanced screening measures at its main airports. In San Pedro, passengers on local flights are subject to inspection before boarding. These measures were introduced following a hijacking incident in April 2025 involving a Tropic Air aircraft.

The Biometric Data Sharing Programme is currently being rolled out across major ports of entry nationwide. In the interim, staff at various entry points will continue to undergo training and mentorship as the system is fully implemented.