Excessive levels of lead detected in donated outdoor gym equipment

The discovery of lead levels in outdoor gymnasium equipment has led the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) to recommend the removal of such equipment from public spaces. This fitness equipment was acquired in 2018 through a collaboration with the Taiwanese Embassy and distributed nationwide, with San Pedro Town being one of the beneficiaries.

The equipment was installed in the Embarcadero area of downtown San Pedro. It was removed before the MOHW’s announcement to make way for the construction of the new artisan market. The gym equipment is currently stored at the San Pedro Town Council’s (SPTC) barracks in the San Pablo area. The island administration had been searching for an alternative location to install the outdoor gym. However, after receiving the report from the MOHW, they are now considering testing the workout machines and determining the best method to dispose of the equipment should it prove to have high levels of lead.

The Principal Public Health Inspector, John Bodden, announced that lead had been found following tests conducted by students at the University of Belize and Mercer University in the United States. “They selected a few items in the country and eventually that was a result that they found that this exercise equipment had excessive levels,” he told the media. Bodden stated that high levels of lead can have adverse effects on human health.

He mentioned that individuals exposed to lead might not show symptoms initially, but long-term exposure can lead to serious complications. “It takes a prolonged period before you start experiencing any kind of poisoning associated with lead,” he explained. As a result of this finding, Bodden stated that they will investigate the possibility of having outdoor playground equipment tested. They plan to utilize the services of the University of Belize, which is equipped to conduct the testing.

Bodden did not assume responsibility for how the gym equipment arrived in the country. He explained that the funds to acquire the equipment were provided to the Ministry of Health by the Republic of China (Taiwan) as part of the wellness parks initiative. According to him, Taiwan was not involved in the purchasing or selection process; that was solely a ministry activity at the time. “They purchased it, and I presume that normally when you purchase things, you would make sure that you at least ensure it is meeting minimum requirements,” he said. “I think this is one where because most places don’t have minimum requirements for lead in paint, then it tends to evade the scrutiny process.”

The municipalities that received exercise equipment include Punta Gorda Town, Dangriga Town, Belmopan City, San Ignacio/Santa Elena Town, Benque Viejo del Carmen Town, Belize City, Orange Walk Town, and Corozal Town.