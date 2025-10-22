Government tables Tobacco Control Bill

At the last sitting of the House of Representatives on Friday, October 17th, the Minister of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Honourable Kevin Bernard, introduced an ambitious Tobacco Control Bill. The legislation aims to reduce the risk of illness and death caused by smoking while preventing children from using tobacco products. The bill also seeks to align Belize’s national policies with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

According to Minister Bernard, in the Americas, tobacco use accounts for 11% of deaths from cardiovascular disease, 17% from cancer-related illnesses, and 34% from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). “For these reasons, we should be deeply concerned that in Belize, 8.7% of our adult population are tobacco users, while the prevalence among young people ages 13 to 15 stands at approximately 15%, higher than the regional average of 9%,” he said. “Now, in 2025, we must contend not only with traditionally known tobacco products like cigarettes but also with the emergence of new nicotine products, particularly e-cigarettes, which are a growing concern with over 100 million global users, including at least 15 million adolescents.” Bernard added that the prevalence of e-cigarette uses among Belizean youth ages 13 to 15 was last estimated at 12%, which he described as “astounding.”

The Health Minister emphasized that both the government and citizens must act urgently to protect the nation’s youth. “As lawmakers, we must understand that the tobacco epidemic is completely preventable with the implementation of effective legislation, policies, and programs,” he remarked.

The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control outlines key global strategies such as increasing tobacco taxes, banning advertising, implementing graphic warning labels, and protecting people from second-hand smoke. It also encourages international cooperation to strengthen enforcement and share best practices in tobacco control.

Locally, some stakeholders in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, shared mixed views on the proposed legislation. One business owner commented that tobacco is “a business difficult to control, just like alcohol,” noting that people will continue to access such products if they are available. “However, I understand the initiative, and I believe that education and enforcement can help. But at the end of the day, it is an individual’s choice to use tobacco or not, even if they know the risks,” they said. Others supporting the bill agreed that education remains the key to making new regulations effective.

The Tobacco Control Bill will now proceed to the Committee for Public Consultations for further debate and stakeholder input.