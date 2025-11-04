Belize Joins 10th Anniversary Campaign for Safer Use of Medicines

Press Release, Belmopan, November 3, 2025. The Ministry of Health and Wellness is one of 130 partner organisations worldwide taking part in the #MedSafetyWeek campaign from November 3 to 9, 2025. The campaign encourages patients, families, and healthcare professionals to report any suspected side effects from medicines because everyone has a role to play in medicines safety.

Medicines save lives and improve the health of millions of people globally. However, they can also cause unintended side effects. By reporting suspected side effects when they do occur, regulators can take action to make medicines safer. Regulatory agencies around the world, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, use reports from patients and healthcare professionals to monitor the safety of medicines and respond to potential risks. Unfortunately, research indicates that only about 5–10% of all suspected side effects are reported. By raising awareness through #MedSafetyWeek, the Ministry wants more people to know that their report matters.

Common reasons for not reporting suspected side effects from medicines include not knowing it’s possible, not thinking it matters, or simply forgetting. The #MedSafetyWeek campaign provides an opportunity to continue to raise awareness of why, how, and where to report side effects.

“By reporting suspected side effects, you and I have the power to make medicines safer for everyone. Speaking up could help protect someone else. It’s not only doctors, pharmacists, or regulators; everyone has a role to play. That is a core message of this campaign: that medicines safety starts with you and me,” says Dr. Melissa Diaz-Musa, Director of Public Health and Wellness.

Report side effects by calling 880-2363 or sending an email to [email protected] or [email protected]. By reporting suspected side effects, medicines can be made safer for everyone, the core message of this year’s #MedSafetyWeek tenth-year campaign.