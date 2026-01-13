Island Care Targets Flu Prevention with Free Vaccine Initiative

Island Care Medical Center in San Pedro held its inaugural free vaccination clinic on January 10, 2026, in the San Pablo area. The walk-in event ran from 9AM to noon. It offered free Prevnar 13 vaccines to help prevent pneumococcal diseases such as meningitis, pneumonia, and otitis media, along with influenza vaccines to reduce the risk of serious flu-related complications.

The clinic targeted vulnerable residents, particularly those aged 65 and older, amid reports of a circulating flu strain. Vaccinations were administered without appointments through both drive-in and walk-in services, emphasizing ease of access and timely prevention. Island Care noted that the vaccines take approximately two weeks to become fully effective.

Island Care Medical Center is owned and operated by Dr. Kristy Patricia Marin, who opened the facility approximately two years ago in the San Pablo area south of San Pedro Town. Dr. Marin has more than 12 years of medical experience and serves as a lecturer at Washington University of Health and Science. The clinic provides primary care services, chronic disease management, and treatment for minor emergencies from Monday to Saturday, between 8AM and 3PM.

Emphasizing the importance of preventive care, Dr. Marin encouraged residents to take advantage of available vaccinations. “We are in the throes of the flu right now,” she said. “This vaccine starts to work in two weeks. Stay hydrated, get adequate rest, and take the shots when they are available. The pneumonia vaccine, in particular, is usually costly, so we are happy to make it accessible to the community.”

The initiative is expected to increase immunization coverage on Ambergris Caye, where access to healthcare services varies. Island Care indicated that additional outreach efforts are planned, including the possibility of expanding pneumonia vaccination services islandwide to further strengthen public health preparedness during seasonal illness peaks.

Island Care Medical Center can be contacted at 602-5774 or via email at [email protected]. Nurse Vicky Arceo may also be reached at +1 562-841-5676 for additional information.