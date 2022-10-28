Islander Babee Lopez to participate in Miss World Belize pageant

On Saturday, October 29th, San Pedro’s Babee Lopez will be gracing the Miss World Belize pageant stage in Belize City. The event will occur at the Ramada Princess Hotel, where six contestants will compete for the coveted prize of becoming Belize’s next Miss World.

Lopez is a 19-year-old entertainer from San Pedro Town who is looking forward to representing her island with such a prestigious title. “I like pageants, so why not do something I like while still accomplishing something else I’m passionate about,” said Lopez. “I’d love to encourage changes in the community, working hand in hand with residents and organizations in protecting the barrier reef so that we can have something positive in return as a community,” Lopez said she is ready to take on the stage of the anticipated pageant and bring the crown home.

San Pedro is known for pageantry

San Pedro is one of the municipalities in Belize well-known for pageantries. The island’s reputation for preparing beauty ambassadors is so renowned that one of the candidates competing at this pageant sought such preparation in San Pedro. Elise-Gayonne Mariliz Vernon, 21, from Biscayne Village in the Belize District, commuted to the island while preparing for Miss World Belize. Vernon is a proud farmer and certified beekeeper. She helps people to remove bees from their homes when they become trouble and deals with cattle and other chores at the family’s farm. “I love gardening, anything dealing with farming. I am an animal lover,” said Vernon. “I decided to join the pageant to make an impact as not many people my age are farmers, and perhaps I could inspire them as well,”

Vernon said that if elected Miss World Belize, one of the projects she wants to engage in is feeding programs. The project would involve small farms working together with feeding programs to help those in need.

The candidates attended the official sashing ceremony on Thursday, October 27th, at the Calypso Restaurant in Belize City. The pageant starts at 7PM on Saturday at the poolside in the Princess Ramada Hotel and will be live-streamed by Hamilton Live Stream on Facebook.

