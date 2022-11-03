After training in San Pedro, Elise-Gayonne Vernon crowned Miss World Belize

Elise-Gayonne Vernon, 21, from Biscayne Village in the Belize District, was selected as Miss World Belize 2022. Vernon is a young farmer and a certified beekeeper. On Saturday, October 29th, Vernon was awarded the Miss World Belize title at the Ramada Princess Hotel poolside event in Belize City. Vernon, who spent a large portion of her training for the pageant in San Pedro Town, shared with The San Pedro Sun that one of her goals is to inspire others. The young farmer also reiterated her intention to engage in feeding programs. She explained that such a project would involve small farming communities joining forces to help provide for those in need.

The pageant saw six contestants, Elise-Gayonne Vernon, Tori Chaplin, Paris Cawich, Shante Morgan, Veronica Ruano, and San Pedro’s 19-year-old Babee Lopez. Lopez competed with a campaign to encourage community change and work with residents and organizations to protect the Belize barrier reef. Although Lopez was not among the three winners in the pageant, she represented her island home well.

At the pageant’s end, three of the six contestants were recognized. The first prize went to the candidate selected as the first runner-up. This recognition went to none other than Tori Chaplin. As a first runner-up, she would take the place of the crowned Miss World Belize in case the queen cannot continue with her duties. The event also saw the naming of Belize’s first-ever Miss Global. The winner of this title was Paris Cawich, who will represent Belize at the upcoming pageant in Vietnam in 2023.

Following these selections, the moment everyone was waiting was next. To the sound of drum rolls, Vernon was declared the next Miss World Belize. Her predecessor, Markeisha Young, crowned her. Vernon will now represent Belize at the 2023 Miss World competition 2023. The date and place have not yet been announced.

The current Miss World is Karolina Bielawska of Poland. The Miss World pageant is considered the oldest existing international pageant, created in 1951.

We congratulate Vernon on her selection and wish her the best at the 2023 Miss World pageant.

