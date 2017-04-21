Leroy Goff officially charged for Delson Paguada’s shooting

On Monday, April 10th 30-year-old Leroy Goff was arraigned at the Belize Magistrate’s Court. Accused of shooting 18-year-old Delson Paguada and pointing his gun at Paguada’s 14 year-old brother in San Pedro Town, Goff was charged with dangerous harm, use of deadly means of harm, and aggravated assault with the use of a firearm. He was then remanded to Central Prison.

Goff returned to court on Wednesday, April 12th, where he was granted a Supreme Court bail of $7,500. He was then released under conditions that ensure he will return to court on Thursday, June 29th, along with any required dates after that.

According to Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Assistant Superintendent Henry Jemmott, a crime committed with a firearm is a nonbailable offence through the Magistrate’s Court. However, Jemmott indicated that under the Constitution, every person has a right to obtain bail, and the assailant’s attorney/lawyer is permitted to apply for Supreme Court Bail, even on the same day they are remanded to prison.

The shooting incident took place on March 23rd of 2017 in the San Mateo Area of San Pedro Town. According to reports, Goff opened fire on Paguada in front of his home, hitting him in the right armpit. After firing another shot, and threatening the younger Paguada, Goff made attempts to escape, but he was shot, and subdued by Paguada’s neighbors until San Pedro Police arrived. Both Paguada and Goff were rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II for treatment, and were later flown out to Belize City for further treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Although Goff is currently paralyzed after getting a bullet lodged in his spine, he must report to the Mahogany Street Police Station every two weeks, and he is not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses, especially the Paguada brothers. A preliminary inquiry has also been set for Friday, July 14th.

