On Monday, July 3rd, San Pedro police conducted a search at the apartment of 31-year-old Jermain Dion Zuniga, construction worker of San Pedrito area, San Pedro Town. The search led to the discovery of three parcels of cannabis, weighing a total of 953 grams. Zuniga has since been arrested and charged with ‘Drug Trafficking’.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS