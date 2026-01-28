Former San Pedro High School Teacher Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case

A former San Pedro High School (SPHS) teacher has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault. 47-year-old Alex Noralez was convicted on January 21st of two counts of sexual assault involving minor students. The offenses were reported to have occurred in January 2024. The ruling has generated mixed reactions in the San Pedro community, where Noralez was known for his involvement in music and sports.

Following nearly two years of legal proceedings, the court found Noralez guilty after hearing testimony from the victims. During the trial, Noralez maintained his innocence, admitting only that he hugged the students and insisting the contact was non-sexual. However, the students testified that they were inappropriately touched. One charge was later dismissed, while the court found Noralez liable on two counts.

As a result, the court ordered Noralez to serve 18 months in prison at the Kolbe Foundation–Belize Central Prison.

The case began on May 23, 2024, when Noralez was arraigned at the San Pedro Magistrate’s Court and charged with three counts of sexual assault. The incidents were reported to have occurred between January and March 2024. The victims were minors between the ages of 14 and 15 at the time. Noralez was granted bail at his initial appearance, and the matter proceeded to trial, which concluded earlier this year.

The verdict has drawn criticism from some members of the Noralez family and from sections of the community familiar with the former teacher. Several islanders expressed concerns about the outcome, calling it unfair. Noralez had been actively involved in music education and had served as a sports coach, including in football.

Some former students also said he had always been respectful toward them, while others said they had never witnessed or heard of such behavior. A few individuals, who asked not to be identified, suggested that authorities should strengthen investigations in cases like this.