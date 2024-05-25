Reports of sexual assault on the rise in San Pedro Town

Over the past months, reports of sexual offenses have increased in San Pedro Town, including incidents of incest, the rape of a minor, and charges against a former teacher for three counts of sexual assault.

The most recent case involved an educator named Alex Noralez, who was arraigned at the San Pedro Magistrate Court on Thursday, May 23rd. He faces three counts of sexual assault, with the incidents reported to have occurred between January and March of this year. The victims, who are all students, are minors between the ages of 14 and 15. The teacher had legal representation during the court hearing and was granted bail, which was almost $10,000 and subsequently paid. He is scheduled to return to court on July 17, 2024.

Another reported case involves a resident of the Escalante subdivision south of San Pedro Town, identified as 33-year-old Ulises Gabriel Melara. Police said he was charged with raping a minor. A police report said that a 15-year-old girl, along with her mother, reported that Melara had unlawful sexual intercourse with her. According to the minor’s report, the incident happened on May 3rd when she went to visit the accused at his apartment, where he raped her. As the investigation started, Melara was detained, charged, and arraigned on Friday, May 17th. Melara was remanded, and there is no confirmation that he was offered bail.

In another case, police reported that a 44-year-old electrician from the San Mateo subdivision, Walter Estuardo Medina, was charged with three counts of incest after an 11-year-old child filed a report. According to reports, the complaint was registered on April 25th, citing different incidents. Details were not revealed due to the sensitivity of the case, but the latest reports from police indicate that Medina remains remanded at the Kolbe-Foundation Belize Central Prison on the mainland.

The San Pedro Police Formation urges the community to report any offenses that endanger the safety of children. The police station is situated on Pescador Drive and can be contacted at 206-2022.