San Pedro teenager charged for Unlawful Sexual Intercourse

A police report on Friday, December 16th, shows that a San Pedro 16-year-old minor is facing a charge of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse. The teenager is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, the report was made on Monday, December 12th, when a 42-year-old woman in San Pedro Town accompanied her 15-year-old daughter to the police station. They reported that on that Monday, her daughter had sexual relations with the 16-year-old boy.

A medical examination of the female minor certified that she was carnally known. On Wednesday, December 14th, Police formally arrested and charged the male teenager in the presence of a family member for the crime of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse.

