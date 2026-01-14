Nigel Belisle Reappointed President of National PUP Marshals Executive

For the third consecutive term, San Pedro’s Nigel Belisle has been sworn in as President of the National People’s United Party (PUP) Marshals Executive. The official ceremony took place on January 10th in Belize City, where Belisle was joined by fellow executive members Carol Francis, Vice President; Delvorine Bennet, Treasurer; and Josue Perez, Secretary.

The Marshals were originally formed as a unit closely aligned with the late Right Honorable George Price, founder of the PUP and Father of Belize’s Independence. Today, the group serves as a first-response team for natural disasters, including fires and hurricanes, and other emergencies nationwide. The executive also assists senior Belizeans and remains actively engaged in community outreach.

The Marshals are volunteers recognized for their strong community involvement and for maintaining party order and protocol. Over the years, their contributions have been acknowledged by party leadership as essential to the movement’s functionality and growth. Key responsibilities of the unit include grassroots engagement, community support, and upholding dignity and order within the party.

Among those attending the ceremony was the Honorable Henry Charles Usher, Minister of Public Service, who commended the newly installed executive. He noted that the team represents unity, strength, and a shared vision for progress. A statement from the party further noted that “with dedicated leadership and a passion for service, they are well positioned to lead the National Marshals toward a strong and impactful future.”

In accepting the position once again, Belisle said there is much work ahead and emphasized that the goal for the year is to move beyond planning and into action. “We need to do more,” he said. “We will be working closely with Minister Usher, who oversees the National Emergency Management Organization.” Belisle also shared plans to visit several communities nationwide to better understand their challenges.

Belisle is well known in San Pedro for his active involvement in community affairs, both in politics and through organizations such as the San Pedro Lions Club.