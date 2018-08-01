2018 PLB Season Opens; San Pedro Pirates FC lose 1-0 to Police United FC

The San Pedro Pirates F.C hosted the Police United F.C for their first match in the 2018 opening season of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) at the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday, July 27th. The island team fought hard to win their first home game of the season, but at the final whistle, the visiting team managed to take a 1-0 victory.

The match began shortly after 7PM, with both teams determined to start their season right. With lots of crosses and passes on the field, it wasn’t until minute 36 that Police United’s Amin August found his way and netted a goal for his team. The ball was then equally controlled by both teams, with no score in sight. The first half came to an end with the Police United F.C leading 1-0.

After the break, both teams made several attempts to score, but the goalkeepers managed to block them all. The long whistle blew after 90 minutes, and the visiting team took the 1-0 victory.

The current PLB standings have Police United F.C, Verdes F.C and Placencia Assassins F.C with three points each. Belmopan Bandits and Belize Defense Force have one point each, and yet to make it on the chart are Freedom Fighters F.C, Dangriga Wagiya F.C, and San Pedro Pirates F.C.

For their next match, the San Pedro Pirates F.C will be traveling to Punta Gorda Town, Toledo, to face the Freedom Fighters F.C on Saturday, August 11th. The game is scheduled to start at 8PM at the Victor Sanchez Union Field. For more information on how to accompany the Pirates as a fan, you can contact 623-0772

