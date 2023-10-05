Margaritaville Beach Resort in northern Ambergris Caye officially opens

The first Margaritaville Beach Resort in Belize was officially inaugurated on Wednesday, October 4th, in northern Ambergris Caye after a soft opening in March of this year. The new resort, located 13 miles north of San Pedro Town, is described as a secluded, family-friendly hideaway with a stunning beach in front of the second-longest coral reef in the world. The ribbon-cutting ceremony and program included dignitaries and special guests, who were later introduced to the different services and amenities offered by the new beach resort.

Master of Ceremonies Kenroy Young welcomed those invited to the formalities of the event. A head table in front of the audience comprised of Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño, President and Chief Executive Officer Bowen & Bowen Ltd and Margaritaville Beach Resort Belize Developer Michael Bowen along with the President of Margaritaville Hospitality Group, Dan Leonard, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karisma Hotels and Resorts, Esteban Velasquez, and CEO in the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations Nicole Solano.

Michael Bowen delivered the opening remarks, welcoming those attending the monumental event. He spoke about the time he met the late Jimmy Buffet, who was responsible for the hit song called Margaritaville. Bowen said that the idea to bring the Margaritaville brand to Belize was born during that meeting. Bowen noted that the task was challenging, but the project is now a reality with the proper guidance and determined investors. He toasted with a Landshark beer, associated with the Margaritaville brand, remembering the late Buffet.

President of the Margaritaville Hospitality Group, Leonard, was happy to be in Belize and said he was amazed with the property upon his arrival. “I have been working with Margaritaville for the past 25 years, and when I arrived here and saw the property, I can say the mission was accomplished,” he said. Leonard thanked the Government of Belize for the opportunity to work in the country and to open this resort on Ambergris Caye, the country’s top tourism destination.

Karisma Hotels and Resorts manages the Margaritaville resort on Ambergris Caye, a company that manages properties in the world’s most desirable locations. Representing Karisma was CEO Esteban Velasquez. He was very excited about this addition to their hotel and resort family. He said that Margaritaville Beach Resort on Ambergris Caye will be a very welcoming, family-friendly property with unforgettable activities and experiences in Belize.

CEO Solano spoke on behalf of Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Honourable Anthony Mahler. She agreed with CEO Velasquez and said that the hospitality industry in Belize will continue to grow. She said Belize’s hotel culture is made up of small hotels; however, brands like Margaritaville are welcome. Solano also touched on the need to continue upgrading the service in tourism by providing training to the thousands of Belizeans involved in the tourism sector.

Prime Minister Briceño took the opportunity to commend brands like Margaritaville for believing in Belize. “It put us on the map,” he said. “Now that this brand is here, we can attract more visitors as a lot of people are familiar with this brand, and if they know there is one in Belize, they will come,” Briceño said he is confident it will have a positive impact on the Belizean tourism sector. This same sentiment was shared by San Pedro’s Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez, who noted that these brands and investments in the hospitality industry continue to improve the tourism product on Ambergris Caye.

Margaritaville Beach Resort’s General Manager Kenya Guzman thanked everyone attending the event and invited the public to visit the property. Guzman said that Margaritaville in northern Ambergris Caye offers the perfect setting for families, couples, or solo travellers looking for that secluded piece of paradise away from the hustle and bustle of San Pedro.

Following the formalities, a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the Margaritaville Beach Resort. Afterward, the guests enjoyed a tour through the resort’s grounds and rooms and then enjoyed live music, food, and refreshments.

The new luxurious resort allows guests to choose from 55 suites, either one-, two-, or three-bedroom units with spectacular views of their gardens and the Caribbean Sea. The property has swimming pools, restaurants, bars, and even a Pickleball Court, all perfectly complemented by Margaritaville’s iconic laidback lifestyle.

For more information on the resort and to stay updated on their events, visit https://www.karismahotels.com/margaritaville-beach-resort-belize.

