Margaritaville to open resort on Ambergris Caye

An online article published on the site ‘Hotel Management on Friday, December 28th revealed the intentions of hotel brand Margaritaville to open a property 13 miles north of San Pedro Town. The project will consist of residential condominium units, residences and is set for a tentative opening in 2020.

According to Rick Cunningham, Vice President of hotel development at Margaritaville, the company took over the construction of an abandoned development north of the island. The development currently includes seven buildings reportedly under construction. The company is planning to build two more structures consisting of 71 residential condos and residences. Some of the amenities the units will offer include verandas, furnished kitchens among others.

Cunningham said that the project is being redone under the Margaritaville brand, with a new design and food and beverage concept. The idea to take over the property began around ten months ago, and the decision was made after visiting the site. The property is primarily accessible via boat, and it is in an ideal location for water activities such as reef snorkeling, diving, and kayaking.

The former hotel site is believed to be the time-share property at Sueño del Mar, which went into receivership in 2010 under much controversy. New environmental clearances have been obtained to expand the property. Margaritaville is allegedly planning on expanding the property’s stable of rooms and residences based on demand.

Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand founded by musician Jimmy Buffett with seven destination resorts/hotels across the Southeast United States and the Caribbean and eight additional locations in active development; four gaming locations; and more than 60 food and beverage locations including signature concepts such as Margaritaville.

