Wolfe’s Woofers: Tea Time

“Look, I promise to be no more than an hour,” Melody said. “You and Milaine can entertain each other until I get back.”

“I guess I could do that,” I said.

“Of course, you can. You said you wanted to spend some time with your granddaughter, and this is your chance. I’ll get her little tea set out, and she can make pretend tea for you.”

As soon as Melody left, The People’s Court came on TV and caught my attention.

“Cake, PaPa! Cake!”

I looked down to see Milaine offering me a little plastic plate from her tea set. I took it and pretended to eat.

“M-m-m. good,” I said. “That’s good cake.”

“Tea, PaPa! Tea!”

I drank the water from her little teacup and said, “M-m-m. Good tea.”

We played this game for nearly an hour until Melody came back.

“Did you and Milaine have fun playing teatime?” she asked.

“I mostly watched People’s Court.” I told her. “In the meantime, I ate eleven imaginary cakes and drank eleven little cups of water that Milaine calls tea.”

Melody said, “Huh? What are you talking about?”

“Cake, Ma! Cake!” Milaine said, handing Melody a little plate with an imaginary cake.

“M-m-m, good!” Melody said, pretending to eat.

“Tea, Ma! Tea!”

Milaine gave Melody one of the small teacups. Melody set the teacup on the table at the end of the couch.

“Aren’t you going to drink your tea?” I asked.

“Are you kidding?’ Melody asked. “Milaine has just learned to walk. Where do you think is the only place, she can reach to get water?”

