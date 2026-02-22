Wolfe’s Woofer by Melody S. Wolfe: Kids Keep Receipts?

Grayson came to Chetumal to get his braces tightened over the weekend… which already puts him in a suspicious mood.

While we’re at the mall he says, “Can we go to Radio Shack?”

I tell him, “Baby, it closed.”

He just nods. Too calmly.

An hour later he goes, “I need to stretch my legs. Let’s walk.”

I’m thinking sweet bonding moment.

No.

This boy walks me from the food court ALL the way to the front of Chedraui… to the exact empty space where Radio Shack used to be. He stands there, scans the scene like a detective and goes, “Oh… you weren’t lying.”

That’s when I realized I didn’t go for a walk.

I was subpoenaed.

So I say, “When have I ever lied to you, Grayson?”

He looks at me dead serious and says, “You told me you planted me and grew me!!! AND HELLOOO… SANTA CLAUS!!!”

