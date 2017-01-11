Sagebrush Church and Believers World Outreach team up for Celebration Week

During the Christmas holidays, Sagebrush Church partnered up with Believers World Outreach (BWO) from Los Angeles, California USA to host a ‘Celebration Week’. With help from Sagebrush and over 60 BWO volunteers across the United States and Canada, the team dedicated themselves to serve the island youth.

Many activities took place throughout ‘Celebration Week’, including free optical clinics, eye glasses, haircuts, and manicures. They also hosted a children’s sports outreach, while other children participated in arts and crafts, dancing, games, and even watched the movie “Zootopia”.

In the spirit of the season, Sagebrush celebrated its first ever Christmas Carnival on December 23rd. The carnival featured plenty of games, life-size cartoon characters and Christmas floats to entertain children and their families.

Pastor Todd Cook then delivered an inspiring message of God’s love for humanity. He shared the message that God loves all of humanity, regardless of race, creed, age, status, gender or sins. With live bands playing praise, worship and Christmas carols, treats were given out to attendants. The fun carnival lasted until 10PM.

Celebration Week ended with a fabulous children’s festival at the Central Park on Sunday, January 1st. From 3PM to 5:30PM, children gathered at the park for an evening full of activities and fun. As BWO’s seventh year hosting the outreach, they offered the children of San Pedro a healthy way to spend their holiday vacation.

According to Sagebrush Church Pastor, Rafael Torres, he has been partnering with BWO for the past five years. “[They] are truly God’s hands and feet! It was a bold and courageous step to reach more people in our San Pedro community for Jesus Christ, especially those who are not churchgoers. The end result was a great success, and lots of families came out with their kids and had an amazing time,” said Torres.

Sagebrush is delighted to announce that BWO is already making plans to return in December 2017, where the church will assist with their mission. Sagebrush wishes everyone a Happy and Blessed New Year!

