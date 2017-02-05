Wolfe’s Woofer: Happy and Mad

“Hey Mr. Dennis; I thought I would find you here.”

I was sitting on the deck at the Holiday Hotel enjoying my morning coffee from Celi’s Deli when Mario walked up to my table and sat down.

“Hello, Mario.” I said. “Ooh, that is some black eye you got there. How did you get it?”

After he chugged down his beer he said. “I got this black eye for something I said. I had a chance to do a good job last week that paid two hundred dollars for one day but I got drunk the night before and I couldn’t wake up. My friend Jaime got the job.”

“That’s a shame,” I said.

“Yeah, Maria she give me hell. She said I should feel like an idiot. I told her ‘no’; I feel happy and mad at the same time. I’m mad I didn’t get the job but I’m happy for Jaime. She said that’s stupid because you can’t be happy and mad at the same time.”

“I know what you’re talking about,” I said. “It’s kind of like watching your mother-in- law drive over a cliff in your brand new car. But why did you get that black eye?”

“I told Maria that if somebody gave her a compliment she would be happy but she could be mad, too depending on what the compliment was. So I gave her a compliment and she banged me with the frying pan.”

“I told her that out of her and all of her sisters she kisses the best.”

