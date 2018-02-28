San Pedro R.C School hosts Cultural Day

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School hosted their annual Cultural Day Fair on Friday, February 23rd. Throughout the day students represented various cultural groups found in the country, including the Mestizo, East Indian, Maya, Creole, Mennonite, Garinagu, and Lebanese among others.

Parents and visitors were invited to the campus to observe the wide display of cultural booths. Each booth featured an ethnic group and spectators learned about the history, language, clothing, lifestyle, dances and sample the most popular dishes of each the culture represented. Later in the afternoon, guests enjoyed various cultural dance performances such as the popular Chinese Dragon Dance, Creole Bruk-down, Jankunu, and traditional East Indian dances.

SPRCS thanks, parents, students, teachers and attendees for their continuous support towards teaching the children the importance of preserving their culture.

