Dia de la Cruz celebrated at the San Pedro House of Culture

The island’s Catholic community celebrated ‘Dia de la Cruz,’ signaling the ending of the novenas on Thursday, May 3rd at the San Pedro House of Culture (SPHC). Also known as the feast of the Holy Cross, the event saw a large crowd singing, praying and delighting in the history of the Cross through an exhibit inside the House of Culture.

Song and prayer led the event at 7PM, after which SPHC Director, Guillermo ‘Mito’ Paz explained how important the Holy Cross is to Catholics. A representation of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, it is believed that Jesus Christ died on a cross. Paz further shared that the practice of the celebration was brought to the island by the first settlers that came from the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula. “They brought with them the tradition and crosses, and then they passed it on to their relatives so it could survive for generations,” said Paz. Two of the crosses used in the exhibit are relics of those brought by the first Mexican Catholics that came to Belize. “Both crosses are over 200 years old,” said Paz. “They have been preserved through the many generations within the Valdes and Guerrero-Marin families.” It is believed that anyone who touches the cross will be healed of any illnesses and protected from negativity.

Following the presentation, attendees were invited inside the House of Culture to view the exhibit. The celebration included live music, refreshments, snacks and discussions about the Catholic tradition.

