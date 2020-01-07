The Belize Academy of the Performing Arts to offer its first concert in San Pedro Town

The mission of the recently organized Belize Academy of the Performing Arts (BAPA) is to create a high-caliber, professional national symphony in Belize to strengthen and expand music education throughout the country. BAPA’s creation was announced in April 2019 by Belize’s Governor General Sir Colville Young and Attorney Joel Nagel, resident of San Pedro Town and chairman of Caye International Bank Ltd.

BAPA consists of classically trained musicians, as well as Belizean music teachers and students. Peter Illavsky, world-renowned Cellist in Vienna, Austria, will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the organization. BAPA will host a series of concerts as well as music training for teachers and students in January 2020. Seven International musicians from Europe and the United States, along with regional musicians from Mexico and Guatemala, will travel to Belize and join the best musicians in Belize for this year’s concert series.

A few concerts are planned for San Pedro, with the first one set for Saturday, January 11th at the Paradise Theatre beginning at 7PM. Illavsky along with other international professional musicians and Belizean music students, will bring you the music of Mozart and other notable composers. Early that same day around at 4PM, Illavsky and the other musicians are inviting children to meet them at the Central Park. They are encouraged to bring their instruments if they play. A limited number of free tickets will be handed out to lucky attendees.

Persons interested in attending the concert can purchase tickets at the ECI Marriott Sales office (Blue Casita) by Crazy Canucks or from any Rotaract member. Additionally, you can message or call BAPA at phone number 614-5507. Tickets will also be available at the Theatre the night of the performance. For those who may be unable to attend, a free concert will be held at Living Word Church on Sunday, January 12th at 10:45AM. Also if anyone would like to support BAPA, donations can be made via PayPal to: [email protected]

The event is being made possible thanks to the efforts of Grand Baymen Gardens by supplying room accommodations for the musicians. Caye International Bank, ECI Development and Attorney Joel Nagel are assisting with logistics.

For more information on the Belize Academy for the Performing Arts, follow their Facebook page.

