Papo Alamilla Art Exhibition at Belizean Arts

Belizean Arts, in collaboration with the extremely talented Eduardo “Papo” Alamilla, held an art from February 14th through the 16th. People had the opportunity to visit Belizean Arts and browse Papo’s latest works. He was not present at the exhibition but his art spoke for itself. Milton Chan who is Papo’s nephew (and an artist himself), shared the goal of the exhibition with The San Pedro Sun. He said his uncle wanted to showcase his interpretation of the Belizean lifestyle. He did this by painting what he sees daily and what he grew up with. There were paintings showing off gorgeous marine life, the lush jungles, and scenes of San Pedro in its early days.

Papo is self-taught, and versatile with his style, taking commissions from others as well as painting his own ideas. Chan explained that Papo is extremely involved in the art community and is always helping other budding artists who go to him for advice. His works are a mainstay at Belizean Arts, which showcases and promotes local artists. They’ve fostered a community for artists and act as a middleman between artists and buyers. They currently have artwork from dozens of artist in their shop for sale. Visit them at their location inside Fido’s Courtyard on Front Street.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS