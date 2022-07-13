Reopening of the Corozal House of Culture

On July 9, 2022, the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) through the Museum of Belize and Houses of Culture, officially reopened the doors of the Corozal House of Culture (CHOC), after more than a year of closure.

Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, delivered the keynote remarks at the event and highlighted the commitment of the NICH in developing, conserving, and promoting of culture in all its diversity. Additionally, Minister Fonseca expressed his gratitude to the cultural community of Corozal for their endeavours in successfully reopening the CHOC. He congratulated Ms. Zeidi Vellos, the new coordinator of the CHOC and wished her well in the work that lies ahead.

Also in attendance at the event were Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs, Ms. Merilyn Young, Interim President of the NICH, Ms. Ilona Smilings, Curator of the Museum of Belize and Houses of Culture and Dr. Melissa Badillo, Director of the Institute of Archaeology.

