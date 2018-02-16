San Pedro’s Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chapter officially signed

The Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) held the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for San Pedro’s Chapter of the BCCI on Tuesday, February 13th at Mahogany Bay Beach Resort in San Pedro Town. The event saw the attendance of the BCCI’s President Nikita Usher, BCCI’s Chief Executive Kim Aikman, BCCI’s Manager of Member Relations Yorshabell Cattouse, San Pedro’s BCCI’s Chapter coordinators Mike Haworth and Elida Escobar among other invited guests.

The ceremony began at 11AM with the singing of the National Anthem. Acting Mistress of Ceremony was Cattouse, who welcomed everyone to the event. She invited BCCI’s President, Nikita Usher, to share some words with the attendees. “I’m glad that the Chamber of Commerce is growing and is able to help other businesses all across the country. This chapter here in San Pedro will be beneficial to all those businesses that decide to join, so far they already have 10 members and we hope for it to grow as time goes by,” said Usher.

Belize Business Brokers Real Estate, Haworth, who is going to be the person in charge of the San Pedro’s BCCI’s Chapter was then invited to deliver the Special Address. “The BCCI’s is very instrumental in representing businesses all over the country, particularly in dealing with the government regulations towards businesses. With this BCCI chapter here in San Pedro, businesses that are already members will benefit more as they will have direct participation and representation and they will no longer have to be going all the way to Belize City.” After the speeches, BCCI’s headquarter members and the San Pedro’s BCCI’s Chapter members officially signed the MOU.

Belize Business Brokers Real Estate, Escobar also shared some words with The San Pedro Sun. “I want to take this opportunity to invite all business owners of Belize to form part of BCCI and be united so we can all make a difference as business owners. Being a part of the BCCI is a very valuable tool to help grow and promote your business. The BCCI offers a number of networking opportunities as well as educational programs,” said Escobar.

BCCI is the largest private sector membership-based organization in Belize. Founded in 1920, the Chamber has consistently championed the causes of its private sector constituency and considers among its primary objectives the social and economic development of Belize through the development of all sectors of industry and commerce. Additionally, as of 1997, the Chamber is the only recognized “Employers Organization” in Belize under the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) tri-partite social partnership. Currently, the BCCI boasts a fluctuating membership of more than three hundred (300) Belizean businesses from a wide cross-section of the agricultural, productive, service and industrial sectors. The BCCI’s mandate is legally enshrined in Chapter 308 of the Laws of Belize under the Belize Chamber of Commerce & Industry Act. The specific objectives of the organization are to foster the economic growth and social well-being of the nation through the free enterprise system at all levels, by promoting and protecting, both nationally and internationally commerce, and all sectors of industry which includes agri-business, tourism and manufacturing, professions and the trades.

After the ceremony was over attendees got to socialize with members of the BCCI while enjoying delicious appetizers and drinks. Any business on Ambergris Caye that is interested in joining the San Pedro’s BCCI’s Chapter can contact Haworth at 630-3903 or email [email protected] , or Escobar at 610-0328 or email [email protected]

