CARILEC Elects Belize Electricity Limited’s CEO as New Chairman at Annual General Meeting in Barbados

The regional association of electric utilities, Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) held its 29th Annual General Meeting in Barbados on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. At the meeting, Belize Electricity Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jeffrey Locke was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the period 2018 – 2020 after serving as Vice Chairman for the past two years. He succeeds Mr. Colin Cover, Chief Executive Officer of Grenada Electricity Services Limited. Elected as Vice Chair was Mr. Eddington Powell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis TCI.

Mr. Locke has over 30 years of experience in the energy industry and continues to lead the successful transformation of BEL since June 2011.

“CARILEC has a rich history of enabling utilities in the region to network and serve the people of the Caribbean better,” said Mr. Locke as he accepted his appointment. “We will be rolling out our new Strategic Plan to support our members as they expand their services to customers and transform from electric utilities to energy service providers.”

