LPG retail and wholesale prices receive modifications

As of Wednesday, June 12th, the Supplies Control Unit (SCU) will adjust the maximum retail and wholesale price on the sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The implementation of this new price regiment for the retail price of LPG is motor vehicles, households, restaurants, hotels, and a maximum wholesale price for quantities more than 300 gallons, less than 3,000 gallons and quantities more than 3,000 gallons. The price will also vary according to district and town, with transportation fees being accounted for.

In regards to maximum retail price, the new set price will see those purchasing LPG paying $1.14/$5.18 (per pound/per gallon) in Corozal, $1.15/$5.23 in Orange Walk, $1.14/$5.18 in Belize City, $1.16/$5.27 in Belmopan, $1.16/$5.27 in San Ignacio/Santa Elena, $1.17/$5.32 in Benque Viejo del Carmen, $1.18/$5.36 in Dangriga and $1.19/$5.41 in Toledo. Those purchasing wholesale, the maximum price will differ depending on the amount purchased. For LPG purchases of between 300 to 3,000 gallons, customers will be paying: $0.92 per pound in Corozal, $0.93 per pound in Orange Walk, $0.92 per pound in Belize City, $0.94 per pound in Belmopan, $0.94 per pound in San Ignacia/Santa Elena, $0.95 per pound in Benque Viejo del Carmen, $0.96 per pound in Dangriga and $0.97 per pound in Toledo. Prices for purchases of over 3,000 pounds is as follows: $0.70 per pound in Corozal, $0.71 per pound in Orange Walk, $0.70 per pound in Belize City, $0.72 per pound in Belmopan, $0.72 per pound in San Ignacia/Santa Elena, $0.73 per pound in Benque Viejo del Carmen, $0.74 per pound in Dangriga and $0.75 per pound in Toledo.

According to Director of the Belize Bureau of Standards, Jose Trejo the new price regiment was made to consider both customers and sellers. “There was no controlled price for wholesale of butanes. We wanted to create a margin so that the people selling would be able to make a decent profit but still affordable to the general public.”

Regarding the sale of LPG in the cayes, prices are often higher. No price margin is set for the sale of gas here in San Pedro, but prices are expected to be slightly high of those for Belize City. Distributors on the island have indicated that for now there will be no price change on the sale of LPG.

LPG is based on a mixture of 70% propane and 30% Butane. For more information contact 822-0446 or email [email protected]

