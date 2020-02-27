Cost of Production Survey Design and Business Modelling for Small Farmer Public-Private Partnership for Value Chain Workshop

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) hosted a one-day workshop on Cost of Production Survey Design and Business Modelling for Small Farmers under the project “Sub-regional Capacity building in Sustainable Food Systems and Value Chain Development”. The workshop was held on February 25 at the National Agriculture and Trade Show Grounds Conference Room in Belmopan.

The training sessions focused on developing financial cost of production models surveys for small, medium, and large tilapia farms. These sessions also aimed to support and improve technical and financial advisory to farmers.

The project geared towards developing technical capacity was facilitated by Ms. Bree Romuld, FAO’s Agribusiness and Value Chain Development Consultant and Ms. Beichen Ding, FAO’S Agribusiness Analyst for the Caribbean.

The workshop was attended by personnel from various government agencies and public and private organizations.

