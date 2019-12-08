On Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF) hosted the official launch of the Honey Production Redevelopment Support Project and Covered Structures – Support to Small Disadvantaged Farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture has identified beekeeping and vegetable production under protected covered structures as priority areas for development due to their high potential for enterprise development, economic opportunities for rural communities, and their eco-friendly nature. This also coincides with the Growth and Sustainable Development Strategy (GSDS 2015-2020) which calls for new and emerging sustainable ventures with good economic prospects.

The Honey Production Redevelopment Support Project, formulated and funded in collaboration with CDF, has come at an opportune time to support various beekeeping initiatives which will focus on capacity-building and training of beekeepers and local personnel, establishment of demo apiaries, organization and infrastructural support with equipment and materials to enhance the industry.

The main objectives of the project are to:

• increase rural livelihood options through beekeeping especially among women and youth;

• increase national production and productivity of beekeeping; and

• increase the quality of honey and honey products through the promotion of standards and good operating practices.

The Covered Structures Project, also funded by the CDF, spans over two years and aims to continue enhancing the capacity and capability of producers using covered structure technology for vegetable production. The 30 completed structures will cover an area of 27,000 square feet or 0.62 acres. The project will ensure the participation of women, youth, indigenous people and/or other disadvantaged groups.

The main objectives of the project are to:

• increase the efficiency of vegetable production under covered structures by improving the construction, design and irrigation systems of at least 30 structures by end of 2021.

• increase capacity-building of extension personnel and farmers involved in the production of vegetables under covered structures by hosting at least two workshops for at least 10 extension personnel and 50 farmers.

