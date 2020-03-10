Change in the Pump Price of Fuel Effective March 7, 2020

Belmopan. March 6, 2020. The Ministry of Finance announces that on March 7, 2020, the pump price for regular gasoline will increase by 50 cents from $9.73 to $ 10.23 per gallon.

The prices for premium gasoline, kerosene and diesel will remain unchanged at $10.40, $6.62 and $9.84 per gallon, respectively.

The price change reflects current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and fluctuations in the acquisition price of refined fuel products in the countries from which Belize obtains its supplies.

The Government of Belize is monitoring the price movements and supply conditions closely and will work with the fuel industry to safeguard the pump prices paid by Belizean consumers.

