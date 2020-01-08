Changes in the Pump Price of Fuel Effective January 8, 2020

The Ministry of Finance announces that on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, the pump price of two fuel products will change.

The price for kerosene and diesel will register increased as follows:

Kerosene will increase by 26 cents from $7.51 to $7.77 per gallon;

Diesel will increase by 23 cents from $ 10.06 to $ 10.29 per gallon.

The prices for regular gasoline and premium gasoline will remain unchanged at $10.72 and $10.06 per gallon, respectively.

These price changes reflect current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and fluctuations in the acquisition price of refined fuel products in the countries from which Belize obtains its supplies.

The Government of Belize is monitoring the price movements and supply conditions closely and will work with the fuel industry to safeguard the pump prices paid by Belizean consumers.

