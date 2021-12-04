BTB Awards Winner of their Innovation Challenge

In a short ceremony on December 1st, 2021, The Belize Tourism Board, announced the winner of their first Innovation Challenge. Cognizant of the importance of supporting small businesses and budding entrepreneurs, BTB launched this initiative in early September, under the theme “INNOVATION CHALLENGE: TRANSFORMING TOURISM FOR THE FUTURE”.

The objective of this initiative was to provide financial support to a Belize local academia that pitched a viable innovative business plan for a product or service that will create significant returns for Belize’s tourism industry.

With a total of 12 entries; narrowed to 5 finalists, Mr. Einar Marin emerged victorious, copping the $10,000 cash prize. Mr. Marin, the owner of Bleu by Einar Marin, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Gastronomy from Le Cordon Bleu Mayab in Merida, Mexico. He also has six months of experience from Nizuc Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico, and six months of experience from Oriol Balaguer, a worldwide known Pastry Chef from Barcelona, Spain.

He currently creates entremets, European style pastries and breads such as croissants, brioche donuts, sourdough, Mexican style breads, and seasonal breads such as Hot Cross Buns and Pan de Muerto, using local ingredients.

In today’s ceremony, Mr. Marin noted, “Bleu by Einar Marin is dedicated to becoming the first Belizean pastry shop to offer modern and creative European style desserts and breads in the country of Belize”.

Josue Carballo, BTB’s Director of Industry Development, congratulated Mr Marin and noted that this venture sets the foundation for BTB’s stategic objectives of capacity building and support of the tourism industry. He further noted the importance of culinary tourism and reiterated that the use of local ingredients allows for Belize’s authenticity and diverse culture to be promoted.

Also present for the cermony was Einar’s father, Mr. Celso Marin, who received the Mentorship award – a one-night stay for two with continental breakfast,courtesy of Naia Resort and Spa.

About Belize Tourism Board

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country’s unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship; and instill high quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org.

