BIFSA President Reynaldo Magana invited as Guest Speaker to Caye International Bank’s Q1 2023 Board Meeting

San Pedro, Belize – Caye International Bank (CIB) held its first board meeting of 2023 on Friday the 24th of March at its headquarters on Ambergris Caye. Board members from the Caribbean, North America, and Europe descended on the island to discuss strategic direction, and new developments for the bank in the wake of recent shocks to the U.S. banking system.

In addition to hosting a lively international discussion from the financial industry experts which complete the Caye International Bank – Board of Directors, an added bonus was the guest appearance of Reynaldo Magaña, the President of Belize International Financial Services Association (BIFSA).

BIFSA is a corporate body which comprises of voluntary membership from individual and corporate practitioners within the Belize International Financial Services industry.

For the Caye International Bank Board, it was a highly informative dialog to learn more about BIFSA, its plans for the future, and the impending changing of the guard as Mr. Magaña plans to vacate his position as President after holding the title for over six years. While he will no longer be President, Mr. Magana plans to remain highly involved in the organization.

“Caye Bank has been working with BIFSA for some time and looks forward to continuing its work with them, as well as contributing to the growth of the local financial services industry,” said CIB President, Luigi Wewege.

Keeping with the international nature and diversity of Caye International Bank, its next Board meeting will be held in Iowa in late July and hosted by Caye International Bank’s long-time associates, the TS Banking Group.

For more information and how to apply for a multi-currency bank account online – please see: https://www.cayebank.bz/accounts.php.

About Caye International Bank

Caye International Bank’s history begin in 1996 as a Belizean mortgage company, and after continued success over several years the decision was taken to become an international bank. This was granted on September the 29th, 2003 when Caye International Bank received an unrestricted Class A – International Banking License from the Central Bank of Belize. The Central Bank of Belize is responsible for regulating Caye International Bank and setting the standards for its liquidity and capital adequacy ratios.

Caye International Bank is the only International Bank headquartered on the beautiful island of Ambergris Caye, Central America, and our bank license permits us to conduct financial services with both individuals and corporations located outside of Belize. The bank offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional banking services as well as accounts in multiple currencies. An application for account opening is a straightforward process and can be facilitated online from anywhere in the world.

