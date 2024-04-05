Caye International Bank receives Best Offshore Bank Award in CARICOM for 2024

Pan Finance Magazine named Caye International Bank (CIB) the Best Offshore Bank in CARICOM 2024, and its Chairman, Ambassador Joel M. Nagel, was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The recognition occurred on March 27th in London, England, where other institutions were also awarded for their excellent services.

CIB’s President Luigi Wewege expressed how happy he is with this award. “This award for Best Offshore Bank in CARICOM 2024 is a tremendous honor for our entire team at Caye International Bank,” he said. “It’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional financial services, security, and innovation for our global clients. We are proud to be recognized as a leader within the CARICOM community, and this award fuels our passion to keep exceeding expectations.” Wewege added that such important recognition is not just an award but a responsibility to continuously refine their offerings and ensure their clients have a world-class banking experience in the Caribbean.

Belize is considered a front-runner for those seeking offshore banking and investment opportunities. CIB is the only entirely focused international bank in Belize offering a full range of traditional and non-traditional banking services, including accounts in multiple currencies, helping people with asset protection and diversification.

CIB has won many awards and is a consistent regional and international contender. According to Wewege, it is now the largest international bank in Belize in terms of total deposit size. Headquartered in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the bank is headed by Chairman and Ambassador Nagel, who has brought solid international, legal, and banking experience to the financial institution. An experienced senior staff team, including President Wegege and Chief Operating Officer Gladys Urbina, joined him.

This is not the first time the Ambergris Caye-based bank has received an international award. From 2018 through 2020, it was named the Best Private Bank in Belize by Global Finance Magazine for three consecutive years. Other awards include being recognized as the Best Offshore Private Bank in Latin America by Wealth and Financial International.

CIB assures its customers that they will continue to offer access to a wide array of investment options and convenient accounts that can be easily opened from any country around the globe. For inquiries or to learn more about CIB, visit their website at http://www.cayebank.bz.

CARICOM, the Caribbean Community, is a grouping of twenty countries: fifteen Member States and five Associate Members. It is home to approximately sixteen million citizens, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, and from the main ethnic groups of Indigenous Peoples, Africans, Indians, Europeans, Chinese, Portuguese, and Javanese. The Community is multi-lingual; with English as the major language complemented by French and Dutch and variations of these, as well as African and Asian expressions.