Dr. Luigi Wewege and Dustin Rennie Appointed to the Caribbean Council

In an effort to strengthen regional economic diplomacy and expand international investment pathways across the Caribbean, Caye International Bank’s (CIB) President, Dr. Luigi Wewege, and Dustin Rennie, Director of RE/MAX Belize, were officially appointed as members of the prestigious Caribbean Council in 2026. Their appointment reinforces Belize’s growing presence within regional economic diplomacy and international investment circles.

According to Dr. Wewege, membership in the Caribbean Council represents far more than a networking opportunity. He explained that it serves as a strategic platform bridging the Caribbean private sector, international investors, and government policymakers. Council members play an active role in shaping policy discussions, promoting responsible foreign direct investment, and strengthening the Caribbean’s position as a unified and competitive economic bloc.

As members, Dr. Wewege and Rennie join a collective voice representing the Caribbean business community at senior levels. The Council facilitates direct engagement with high-ranking government officials to address key economic priorities, including trade barriers and the reduction of administrative and regulatory obstacles that impede cross-border commerce and international partnerships. It also provides input on legislative and compliance frameworks that shape investment flows and private-sector development, while advocating for sustainable economic growth in critical sectors such as tourism, real estate, financial services, and infrastructure.

The appointment of Dr. Wewege and Rennie provides Belize with enhanced visibility and credibility on the international stage. Dr. Wewege noted that participation in the Council lends an international “stamp of approval” to projects originating in Belize, signaling institutional alignment, strategic oversight, and long-term growth potential to global capital providers.

Through the Council, members gain access to an influential ecosystem that includes institutional investors and global capital allocators, as well as multilateral organizations such as the Caribbean Development Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank. Membership also facilitates engagement through diplomatic channels, including High Commissions and Embassies, helping streamline cross-border transactions and enhance regional economic cooperation.

Council members also benefit from what Dr. Wewege described as a “first look” advantage. “This includes in-depth briefings on emerging economic trends, early insight into upcoming infrastructure projects, and awareness of legislative developments across the region,” he said. The platform also allows members to share their expertise within a respected regional forum.

Rennie brings extensive knowledge of Belize’s land value dynamics, property development strategy, and regional investment structuring. Dr. Wewege contributes expertise in international finance, cross-border banking, correspondent banking relationships, and digital financial transformation, insights that are particularly relevant as Caribbean economies continue to modernize their financial systems.

The Caribbean Council approaches the region as a unified economic bloc. For Belize-based members, this means actively promoting CARICOM interests while positioning Belize not merely as a “hidden gem,” but as a primary destination for serious international developers and institutional investors. Members are expected to help elevate governance standards, strengthen investment transparency, and promote long-term economic resilience, drawing on best practices from leading regional economies such as Barbados and Jamaica.

The appointment of Dr. Wewege of CIB and Rennie of RE/MAX Belize reflects a broader commitment to advancing sustainable economic growth. Their inclusion in the Council opens further avenues for strengthened policy dialogue and reinforces Belize’s role within the evolving Caribbean economic landscape.