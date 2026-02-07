Ambergris Caye Represented at International Economic Forum in Panama

The International Economic Forum Latin America and the Caribbean 2026 concluded on January 29 with a record number of participants, including representation from Belize. Held in Panama City, the event brought together seven heads of state and one president-elect, more than 30 official delegations, over 400 bilateral meetings, and 50 panel discussions.

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, and Belize were represented at the forum by Luigi Wewege, President of Caye International Bank (CIB), and Dustin Bayne Rennie, Director of RE/MAX Belize. Both institutions are headquartered on the island.

The forum is hosted annually by the Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF), the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean. It has been described as an emerging “Davos of Latin America,” positioning itself as a high-level platform where regional and international leaders engage on economic integration, sustainability, competitiveness, and long-term development strategies.

Held on January 28 and 29, 2026, the forum convened approximately 3,000 selected leaders from across Latin America and the Caribbean. Senior delegations also attended from Denmark, Italy, Qatar, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The gathering further reinforced Panama’s role as a growing hub for hemispheric dialogue on finance, trade, innovation, and policy coordination.

Wewege and Rennie’s participation underscored Ambergris Caye’s growing role in regional economic discussions and its rising visibility in international financial and investment circles. The forum drew high-level participation from heads of state and government, including José Raúl Mulino, President of Panama; Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil; Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia; Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador; Bernardo Arévalo, President of Guatemala; Rodrigo Paz Pereira, President of Bolivia; Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica; and José Antonio Kast, President-elect of Chile.

The presence of these leaders reinforced the forum’s stature as a key venue for shaping regional economic priorities and policy coordination. “Discussions throughout the forum highlighted a shared regional imperative: deeper economic integration, improved competitiveness, and the strategic deployment of capital to support sustainable growth,” said Wewege. “CAF continues to play a pivotal convening role by bringing together political leadership, multilateral institutions, and private-sector stakeholders in a setting that encourages pragmatic dialogue, policy alignment, and long-term investment thinking across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

A central theme of the forum was the acceleration of digital infrastructure, cross-border capital flows, and innovation-driven growth. Discussions also focused on topics increasingly relevant to smaller economies and international financial centers, including Belize. Several panels emphasized the importance of regulatory clarity, financial inclusion, correspondent banking connectivity, and technology-enabled financial services for strengthening economic resilience.

Michio Kaku, an American theoretical physicist, science communicator, and author, delivered the keynote address, “Transforming Growth: How AI and the Digital Economy Are Redefining Competitiveness.” His presentation focused on how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are reshaping productivity, labor markets, and national competitiveness. Kaku emphasized the urgency for both developed and developing economies to invest in digital capabilities while ensuring inclusive access and responsible governance.

Beyond the formal agenda, the forum also offered opportunities for bilateral engagement and relationship-building among policymakers, financial institutions, and private-sector leaders. Informal discussions focused on how smaller economies and international financial centers can better integrate into regional value chains, attract diversified investment, and use technology to overcome structural constraints.

For Belize and Ambergris Caye, the forum underscored the growing importance of financial governance, sustainable tourism investment, and digital financial services for long-term economic stability. Wewege noted that as regional capital increasingly seeks jurisdictions that offer transparency, resilience, and innovation, Belize’s role as a well-regulated international banking and investment hub continues to attract attention.

Rennie also reflected on the experience, saying he was pleased to contribute to discussions supporting inclusive and sustainable development for Belize and the wider Caribbean. He noted that topics included responsible investment, real estate development, and long-term economic planning.

The participation of Ambergris Caye-based institutions in the forum reflects a broader commitment to regional engagement and thought leadership, positioning Belize to remain aligned with evolving global standards and development priorities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.